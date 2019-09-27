1.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Trudeau promises Liberals would plant 2 billion trees to fight climate change

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Justin Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would pay for the planting of two billion trees over the next decade to combat climate change.

The tree-planting promise is the latest aspect of Trudeau’s plan for the environment, which he has been laying out at different campaign events across the country all week.

Trudeau is in Montreal where met the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg before participating in a climate march.

The Liberal leader says the tree-planting pledge would be part of a $3-billion federal effort to also expand and diversify urban forests and work to prevent infestations, such as the emerald ash borer, that have devastated forests and other green spaces across Canada.

New research has suggested trees could play a huge role in reducing global emissions thanks to their ability to capture and store carbon dioxide in their roots.

The Liberals promised in June to provide $15 million over four years to help plant trees in Ontario after Premier Doug Ford’s provincial government cut funding for the program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

