Election

Trudeau proposes to cut fees, provide support for smaller businesses

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is unveiling a package of pledges today that he says will help boost small and medium-sized businesses.

During a campaign stop in Trois-Rivieres, Que., Trudeau says a Liberal government would eliminate the so-called “swipe fee” on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit-card companies on every transaction.

He also says, if elected, the Liberals will reduce the cost of federal incorporation, remove all fees for business advisory services from agencies like the Business Development Bank of Canada, and create a voluntary payroll system to automate records for small businesses.

A Liberal government would also launch a pilot project that would provide as much as $50,000 for up to 2,000 entrepreneurs to help them start a business.

Trudeau says a Liberal government would give $250 to every new business to help them develop a website or e-commerce platform.

The Liberals estimate the measures would cost the federal treasury $129 million next year, a number that would rise to $163 million in 2023-24.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
