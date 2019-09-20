10.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Trudeau seeks to right his campaign in Toronto as Scheer heads to...
Election

Trudeau seeks to right his campaign in Toronto as Scheer heads to Maritimes

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Toronto today, hoping to take back control of his re-election campaign after spending yesterday apologizing for donning blackface when he was younger.

He scrapped his plans on a visit to Winnipeg, instead using the time to call supporters and leaders in minority communities, after images came out of him as a dark-skinned Aladdin at a party when he was 29 and made up like Harry Belafonte at a talent show when he was a student.

Trudeau is finishing the first full week of the campaign with an announcement at a hotel in Toronto this morning.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Atlantic Canada, with plans to make an announcement at the University of New Brunswick and then make campaign stops with candidates there and in Nova Scotia.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is spending her day in Calgary, starting with a transportation announcement at a CTrain station and then a visit to a climate-change demonstration at city hall.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is trying to hold onto his own seat in Quebec and is spending today campaigning there, though he has a swing to Western Canada coming up next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press


Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleMan in photo with Trudeau not offended by costume; says ‘it’s not a big thing”

RECENT STORIES

Election

Man in photo with Trudeau not offended by costume; says ‘it’s not a big thing”

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. — A man who was photographed with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in brownface said he doesn't view...
Read more
Election

Justin Trudeau’s painful blackface past a teachable moment: observers

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — The image of a smiling Justin Trudeau in a turban and dark makeup is unquestionably offensive, but law...
Read more
Election

Premier Horgan says Trudeau must acknowledge ‘absolutely foolish’ mistake

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he's done "stupid things" in his life but none that he...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Premier Horgan says Trudeau must acknowledge ‘absolutely foolish’ mistake

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he's done "stupid things" in his life but none that he would characterize as being culturally...

CDI hosting ‘Energizing our Future’ Community Open House this week at...

From minstrel shows to campus firestorms, Canada’s long history of blackface

How did Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s blackface stay secret for so...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.