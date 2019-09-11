Trudeau to launch Liberal election campaign in Vancouver, just like in 2015

VANCOUVER — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is kicking off his election campaign in his second home of British Columbia, just like he did in 2015.

Four years ago, Trudeau was on a plane headed for Vancouver when then-prime minister Stephen Harper asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament.

Trudeau will headline another West Coast campaign launch this evening in the riding of Vancouver Kingsway, a seat held by the New Democrats for over a decade.

Speaking to reporters earlier today outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Trudeau said starting the Liberal campaign in B.C. felt right in 2015 and feels right again in 2019.

He says his decision to launch from Vancouver four years ago instead of Ottawa was criticized by some as a terrible mistake — but that his party eventually showed that campaigns happen across the country.

Trudeau also capped off his 2015 campaign with a rally in North Vancouver, an area where his mother grew up and that his grandfather, James Sinclair, represented for 18 years as a Liberal MP.

The Canadian Press