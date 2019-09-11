9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Trudeau to launch Liberal election campaign in Vancouver, just like in 2015
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Trudeau to launch Liberal election campaign in Vancouver, just like in 2015

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is kicking off his election campaign in his second home of British Columbia, just like he did in 2015.

Four years ago, Trudeau was on a plane headed for Vancouver when then-prime minister Stephen Harper asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament.

Trudeau will headline another West Coast campaign launch this evening in the riding of Vancouver Kingsway, a seat held by the New Democrats for over a decade.

Speaking to reporters earlier today outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Trudeau said starting the Liberal campaign in B.C. felt right in 2015 and feels right again in 2019.

He says his decision to launch from Vancouver four years ago instead of Ottawa was criticized by some as a terrible mistake — but that his party eventually showed that campaigns happen across the country.

Trudeau also capped off his 2015 campaign with a rally in North Vancouver, an area where his mother grew up and that his grandfather, James Sinclair, represented for 18 years as a Liberal MP.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet sheds “goon” image
Next articleThe Latest: Federal party leaders kick off election campaign

RECENT STORIES

News

New signal lights approved and tenders awarded to Curling Club and NPCC

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council awarded the tender for new signal lights and upgrades for the curling...
Read more
News

Another step forward towards a Community Foundation

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council approved $165,751.00 towards the development of a Community Foundation (CF) from surplus...
Read more
Election

Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says May

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — Green leader Elizabeth May says Canadians are about to participate in the most important election in the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

New signal lights approved and tenders awarded to Curling Club and...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council awarded the tender for new signal lights and upgrades for the curling club and the North Peace...

Another step forward towards a Community Foundation

Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says...

Jason Kenney: MLAs encouraged to stump for Scheer on own time...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.