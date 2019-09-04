Tryouts begin this week for NPSS Grizzlies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the start of the school year upon us, that means tryouts for sports teams have begun for the Grizzlies at North Peace Secondary School.

Following a successful 2018-2019 year of sports, the Athletics Department is now working to create another year of successful sports teams.

Taking place this week, for the fall season, includes tryouts for both junior and senior volleyball teams and senior boys soccer.

Tryouts for Cross Country will be taking place once a date has been determined.

Coaches include Ian Zackodnik for Junior Girls Volleyball, Alex Bacso for Senior Girls Volleyball, Tyson Lyons for Senior Boys Volleyball, and Dan Turner and Samantha Stackhouse for Senior boys Soccer, along with Rebecca Pimm for Cross Country.

More information on tryouts and practices can be found by visiting the NPSS website.