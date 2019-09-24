8.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Election

Twitter says Canadian election so far free of major manipulation attempts

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Twitter is giving Canada’s federal election the all-clear so far.

Despite vigorous activity on the site, including “politically polarizing” conversations on an international scale, the company says it’s not yet detected large-scale attempts at disinformation or manipulation.

Twitter has made changes to its elections-integrity and disinformation-spotting policies both as part of its own programs and as compliance with Canada’s election laws.

It’s focusing on misinformation about voting, such as accounts spreading wrong dates to cast ballots.

That means inaccurate statements about an elected official, candidate, or political party are not a violation of Twitter’s policy, but misleading claims about long lines or equipment problems at voting locations, would be.

With the main voting day still nearly a month away, though, the company says that hasn’t happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

Christian Paas-Lang, The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
