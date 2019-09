FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Conservation service shared two brothers have been charged in Provincial Court for a hunting matter in Fort St. John.

The tweet shares, the two brothers entered into a guilty plea in court relating to a hunting matter in FSJ this winter.

One brother was convicted of discharging a firearm in a no shooting area, trespassing and was fined $3500 and received a 2-year hunting ban. The other was fined $500 for trespass.