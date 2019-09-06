19.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 6, 2019
Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology
News

Unemployment rate sees slight increase during month of August

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of August has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a slight increase last month of 0.6 percent, up to 5.5 percent when compared to July’s rate of 4.9 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for August is at 39,600.

Last year, in August 2018, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate jumped from 4.4 percent in July to 5.0 percent in August, the second-lowest in Canada, after having the lowest unemployment rate for two years straight.

According to Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, the reason for the increase in the unemployment rate is because some sectors in B.C. are not feeling the benefits of the strong labour market and growing economy.

Ralston says the Province remains dedicated to assisting workers in these industries.

Scott Brooks
