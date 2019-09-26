Update on City Council attending Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Annual Convention.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the City of Fort St. John shared members of Council and staff had a busy day Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Annual Convention.

On the FB post staff share, Mayor Ackerman was a panel member to discuss BC’s Energy Futures. The panel addressed how the natural resource sector has increased the quality of life, discussed responsible resource development, how local governments can better prepare for a changing climate and the need for a balanced approach to changes.

The convention provides an opportunity for members of Council and staff to meet with the Provincial Government. Using the meetings to discuss items directly affecting the region and residents, including health, education, safety, housing, seniors care, and policing, shared city staff.

On Wednesday, Council and staff had met with provincial cabinet ministers;

Minister Doug Donaldson – Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development

Minister Michelle Mungall – Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Minister Adrian Dix – Health

Minister Scott Fraser – Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Minister Selena Robinson – Municipal Affairs and Housing

Minister Mike Farnworth – Public Safety and Solicitor General

The rest of the week includes many breakout sessions and presentation and additional meetings with provincial ministers and organizations. There are also the resolution sessions where attendees debate and determine the issues that UBCM will advance on behalf of local governments.

Members of Fort St. John City Council and staff are in Vancouver for the annual Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Convention. A week-long convention which facilitates bringing municipalities from across British Columbia together to provide a collective voice for local government.