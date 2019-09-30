Voter information cards are in the mail

GATINEAU, QC – Elections Canada has shared that voter information cards have been mailed out and registered electors should receive their card by October 4.

According to Elections Canada, personalized voter information card has been mailed out to each registered elector. The card tells electors when and where to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling station.

Electors who do not receive a card by Friday, October 4, or whose card shows the wrong information, can register or update their address online or by contacting their Elections Canada office.

Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their electoral district if:

the name on their card contains an error

they receive a voter information card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address

If there are unforeseen circumstances, like a fire or a flood, the location of a poll changes after the voter information cards are mailed, the electors assigned to that poll will receive another voter information card with the words “Replacement Card” printed on the bottom right corner shared Elections Canada.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as a proof of address at the polls. Electors must use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. To view the list of accepted ID; CLICK HERE.

Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but we encourage them to bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

Elections Canada is an independent non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For election updates, subscribe to the news service at elections.ca