Weather Network predicts warmer than normal fall temperatures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Weather Network is predicting temperatures will continue to trend higher than usual this fall season.

Kelly Sonnenberg, Meteorologist with the Weather Network shares, temperatures through the next couple of months, are expected to overall trend warmer than average, noting it is important to keep in mind during the fall season daytime highs are steadily falling.

To put this into perspective, Sonnenberg shares, September 20th the average daytime high is 14 degrees in Fort St. John and, on November 20th a daytime high is minus five which compare the temperatures on perspective and time of year.

Sonnenberg advises there can be interruptions to the patterns yet overall temperatures have generally trended a couple of degrees higher than seasonal temps and precipitation looks typical for this time of year.

A sneak peek was provided for winter which, is forecasted to be a continuation of the pattern of the fall with warmer temperatures compared to across the country.