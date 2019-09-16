6.6 C
Police at a residence on Sept. 14, 2019 on the Red Creek Road.
Weekend incident at residence on Red Creek Road leads to arrest

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – An incident that took place on Saturday, September 14th at a residence on the Red Creek Road has let to the arrest of a 47-year-old man.

RCMP Corpral Madonna Saunderson shares, what can be confirmed is that on 7:21 AM, Fort St John RCMP responded to a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Red Creek Road in the Charlie Lake area.

Two female victims reported that a man had assaulted them. The initial report alluded to the possibility of firearms being involved, although there were no shots fired. Therefore assistance from the Emergency Response Team was obtained.

A 47-year-old man was arrested without incident and held in custody pending a court appearance. I am unaware of the outcome. I have no further information at this time.

The people involved are known to each other and the police have no information to suggest the greater public is at further risk. The investigation is ongoing.

