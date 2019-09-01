Well blow-out north of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There has been a well blow-out near Laprise Creek north of Fort St. John.

The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission says the incident has caused the area to be evacuated and a roadblock into the area has been put into place. The well was operating on a lease owned by Saguaro Resources and Ensign drilling rig 444 was working in the area. The Laprise Creek area is located east of Sikanni Chief.

At this time, there is no risk to the public, according to a tweet from the BC OGC.

We are investigating a report of a Saguaro Resources well blow-out in the Laprise Creek area, north of Fort St. John. The site has been evacuated and a roadblock is in place. There is no risk to the public and no reports of any injuries. A Commission inspector is on route. — BC Oil and Gas Commission (@BCOGC) September 1, 2019

There are no reports of any injuries and an inspector from the OGC is on route.

This is the second well blow-out at a Saguaro Resources facility in less than a year. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2018 and there were no injuries at the site approximately 180 kms north of Fort St. John.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. If you have any information to share, email [email protected]