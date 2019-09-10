West Fraser announces changes to operating schedules at sawmills

CHETWYND, B.C. – West Fraser has announced that it will be introducing variable operating schedules at five of its British Columbia sawmills.

In a release, the company says these changes will result in an estimated decrease of production in the range of 15 to 25 percent of the current B.C. lumber production and will include operations at the sawmill in Chetwynd.

West Fraser says the potential effect of the revised operating schedules could be an aggregate reduction by up to an estimated 100 million board feet through to the end of the year.

The variable operating schedules for sawmill operations and the curtailment of plywood operations in B.C. are expected to commence September 16.

West Fraser anticipates continuing the variable operating schedules at its B.C. sawmills until market and economic conditions support a return to full production.