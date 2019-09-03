Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit charge armed robbery suspects

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit has charged suspects in connection to an armed robbery in Pouce Coupe.

During the early morning hours of August 7, at around 5:00 a.m., Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at a local business in the Pouce Coupe area.

The RCMP say a description of the suspect vehicle was obtained and shared with RCMP Detachments in the Peace Region.

Later in the day, the RCMP had located the vehicle in Grande Prairie and arrested the two occupants within the vehicle at a gas station on the east side of the city.

According to Police, the pair were arrested in a stolen vehicle and a quantity of stolen property was located inside the vehicle.

Facing charges are 31-year-old Michael Robert Corris and 56-year-old Joseph William Kelly, both of Fort St. John.

Both males have been remanded in custody and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on September 26, 2019.