Friday, September 20, 2019
Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 20. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Toronto, Ont.

10:30 — Toronto Don Valley Hotel and Suites, 175 Wynford Dr. (announcement and availability)

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Saint John, N.B.

9 a.m. — University of New Brunswick, 100 Tucker Park Rd. (announcement and availability)

Saint Andrews, N.B.

No time specified — No location specified (Funeral for former MP Greg Thompson)

Annapolis Royal, N.S.

6 p.m. — Annapolis Royal Market, 199 St. George St. (campaigning with candidate Chris d’Entremont)

Port Williams, N.S.

No time specified — No location specified (visiting a business with candidate Martha MacQuarrie)

 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Essex, Ont.

11 a.m. — Tracey Ramsey’s campaign office, 45 Arthur Ave. (announcement on pharmacare)

Windsor, Ont.

4 p.m. — Windsor city hall, 350 City Hall Sq. W. (meeting with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins)

5 p.m. — Fogolar Furlan Windsor, 1800 North Service Rd. E. (townhall with Brian Masse, Cheryl Hardcastle, and Tracey Ramsey)

 

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Calgary, Alta.

10 a.m. — Sunalta CTrain station (announcement on transport infrastructure)

Noon — City hall, 800 Macleod Trail SE. (joining climate strike)

7 p.m. — Calgary Centre for Spiritual Living, 4411 Manitoba Rd. SE. (rally)

 

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

St-Georges, Que.

Morning — No location specified (campaigning)

Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Que.

5 p.m. — Pub Dix 93, 1093 Vachon Blvd. N. (all-candidates debate)

