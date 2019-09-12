19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 13. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBD

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBD

 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Toronto

9 a.m. — The Workaround, 2080 Danforth Ave. (announcement on telecoms)

11:30 a.m. — Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front St. W. (speech to Canadian Club)

5 p.m. — Olivia Chow’s home, 153 Huron St. (pizza party)

 

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Mission, B.C.

7:45 p.m. — opening of campaign office of candidate (and May’s husband) John Kidder

 

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

TBD

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
