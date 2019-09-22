14 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 22, 2019
Election

Where the party leaders are Monday

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Monday, Sept. 23. All times are local.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Hamilton

Policy announcement and media availability. 8:30 a.m., David Braley Health Sciences Centre, 100 Main Street West.

Stoney Creek, Ont.

Visit with local businesses with the Liberal candidate for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, Bob Bratina. No time or location provided.

Niagara Falls, Ont.

Visit to a local bakery with the Liberal candidate for Niagara Falls, Andrea Kaiser. No time or location provided.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Details not available

 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Bathurst, N.B.

Introduces new New Brunswick candidate and holds media availability. 10:30 a.m., Royal Residence, 80 Main Street.

Halifax

Mainstreeting in the Hydrostone with city councillor Lindell Smith. 3:35 p.m., Julien’s Patisserie, 5517 Young Street.

Town Hall on health care. 4 p.m., Nova Scotia Community College, Institute of Technology Campus, 5685 Leeds Street.  

Appears on CTV Atlantic News at 6 with Steve Murphy.

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Fredericton, N.B.

Makes announcement, followed by rally with supporters. 1 p.m.., Wilmot Park, 15 Saunders St.

Moncton, N.B.  

Visit to the campaign office of Claire Kelly, Green candidate for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe. 4:30 p.m., 327 Mountain Road.

Charlottetown, P.E.I.  

Attends rally. 7:30 p.m., Confederation Centre of the Arts, 145 Richmond St. 

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

No public events announced

Election News

