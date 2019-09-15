9.8 C
Election

Where the party leaders are Monday

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Monday, Sept. 16. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBD

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBD

 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBD

 

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Toronto, Ont.

10 a.m. — Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front St. W. (platform release with candidates)

Kitchener, Ont.

2:30 p.m. — House of Friendship, 51 Charles St. E. (availability)

4 p.m. — 157 King. St. W. (rally and canvassing with candidate Mike Morrice)

Guelph, Ont.

7 p.m. — 34 Gordon St. (rally with candidate Steve Dyck)

 

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Saint-John, N.B.

7 p.m. — Hilton Hotel, 1 Market Sq. (meet and greet with candidate and supporters)

The Canadian Press

Election

Author

Canadian Press
