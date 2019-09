Where the party leaders are Sunday

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Sunday, Sept. 29. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBA

—

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

—

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBA

—

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Burnaby, B.C.

11 a.m. — Amita Kuttner campaign office, 8543 Commerce Ct. (announcement on automation and AI)

—

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Hamilton, Ont.

2:30 p.m. — No location specified (media interviews)

7 p.m. — McIntyre Art Centre, Mohawk College, 135 Fennell Ave. W. (talk on free speech — ticketed event)

8:30 p.m. — McIntyre Art Centre (scrum with participants)

The Canadian Press