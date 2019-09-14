16.6 C
Election

Where the party leaders are Sunday

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Sunday, Sept. 15. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Cobourg, Ont.

(No time specified) — Visiting local businesses with the Liberal candidate for Northumberland—Peterborough South, Kim Rudd.

Mississauga, Ont.

5 p.m. — Mississauga Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Drive (delivering remarks at the She The North Rally for Bianca Andreescu)

Markham, Ont.

7:30 p.m. — King Square Shopping Centre, 9390 Woodbine Avenue (delivering remarks at a Mid-Autumn Festival rally with the Liberal candidate for Markham—Unionville, Alan Ho.)

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBD

 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Sherbrooke, Que.

12 p.m. — Hotel le President, 3535 King Street West (announcement with Alexandre Boulerice and Pierre-Luc Dusseault, media availability)

Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

3:30 p.m. — 450 Avenue Saint-Joseph (campaign stop with Brigitte Sansoucy)

 

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Sidney, B.C.

(No time specified) — Spending the morning in the area (no location specified) before travelling to Toronto in the afternoon.

 

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Sainte-Marie de Beauce, Que.

(No time specified) — Participating in the Fest-bieres de Sainte-Marie de Beauce.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
