Election

Where the party leaders are Wednesday

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The party leaders’ scheduled public appearances on Wednesday, Sept. 25. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.

 

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

TBA

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

TBA

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

TBA

Green Leader Elizabeth May

Halifax, N.S.

10 a.m. — Jo-Ann Roberts campaign office, 6017 Quinpool Rd. (announcement)

Noon — Halifax Via Rail station, 1161 Hollis St. (rally)

Between Halifax, N.S. and Montreal, Que.

Afternoon — Rail stations between Halifax and Montreal (rallies)

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier

Surrey, B.C.

10:30 a.m. — Sheraton Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Ave. (town hall and news conference)

Vancouver, B.C.

2 p.m. — Terminal City Club, 837 W. Hastings St. (media event with two candidates)

7 p.m. — Hellenic Centre, 4500 Arbutus St. (rally)

The Canadian Press

