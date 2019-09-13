Whiskey Nordic Ski Club hosting trail cleanup at Beatton Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Nordic Ski Club is hosting its annual event to clean up the trails at Beatton Park to prepare for the upcoming ski season and hosting the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Bruce Kosugi with the Whiskey Nordic Ski Club shares this is an annual trail work bee to prepare the trails to be ready for winter and this year the BC Winter Games being held February 2020.

Clean up of the trail consists of removing fallen trees and debris that has occurred over the summer which needs to be done in preparation of mowing the 15 km of pre-existing trails before the snowfalls.

The club is asking anyone that wants to volunteer to bring your work gloves, chainsaws, brush saws, handsaws or quads.

Kosugi shares the trails are available for anyone to use. Members of the club can use the trails at no cost, the general public is asked to donate $10 per individual a day and $20 for families a day. Donations can be placed in the locked donation box on the trailhead off the upper parking lot at the Beatton Park.

The ski club is also actively recruiting volunteers that would also like to help volunteer for the BC Winter Games. If you are interested in volunteering for the games, you can message the FB page your interest.

