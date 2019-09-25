8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Wild Words North Writing Festival and Art Exhibit
News

Wild Words North Writing Festival and Art Exhibit

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Wild Words North is a one of a kind event which features writers from across the country in all genres.

The three-day event running from Thursday, September 26th to Sunday, September 29th, 2019, is being held at the North Peace Cultural Centre in Fort St. John.

Full festival ticket includes all 17 events, breakfast and lunch on Friday and Saturday for $60. Individual event tickets will admit you to any, one event is $10

Tickets are available online at www.peaceliardarts.org or in person at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery and North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleCreating more childcare spaces in B.C. through partnerships
Next articleBernier promotes immigration limits in B.C. on first western swing of campaign

RECENT STORIES

News

Creating more childcare spaces in B.C. through partnerships

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - New provincial guidelines are allowing local governments to pair funding programs and purchase land to create...
Read more
News

Truck Convoy leaves Merritt headed to Vancouver to rally support for Forest Industry

Tracy Teves -
MERRITT, B.C. - The convoy is on the road and the destination is Vancouver to rally support for the...
Read more
News

Debt Smarts – Financial Literacy Workshop, Tonight

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting Debt Smarts a Financial Literacy Workshop,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local hockey player selected to play on Team BC in 2019...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hockey has announced the roster that will be playing this November in the 2019 National Women's U18 Hockey...

Debt Smarts – Financial Literacy Workshop, Tonight

Clean up and construction work taking place in Old Fort area

Liberal leader Trudeau denies MP pushed out for not lauding him...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.