Wild Words North Writing Festival and Art Exhibit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Wild Words North is a one of a kind event which features writers from across the country in all genres.

The three-day event running from Thursday, September 26th to Sunday, September 29th, 2019, is being held at the North Peace Cultural Centre in Fort St. John.

Full festival ticket includes all 17 events, breakfast and lunch on Friday and Saturday for $60. Individual event tickets will admit you to any, one event is $10

Tickets are available online at www.peaceliardarts.org or in person at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery and North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office.