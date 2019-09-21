13.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A photo of the powerhouse at the Site C dam in the Spring of 2019 - B.C. Hydro
Home News WorkSafeBC fines Site C Contractor $662,102
NewsSite C

WorkSafeBC fines Site C Contractor $662,102

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Hydro Partners, has been fined $662,102.48 by WorkSafeBC.

The fine was imposed on August 21, 2019, after a worker sustained an electrical shock injury. A worker was able to access the main circuit breaker in a high-voltage electrical cabinet for tunnelling equipment.

According to WorkSafeBC, the main electrical breaker extensions on the exterior cabinet door were not functioning, the de-energization switches had been circumvented and the main breaker switch-box isolation covers were in disrepair.

WorkSafeBC staff also determined that it was a standard work practice at this site to access the main circuit breaker without following lockout procedures.

A stop-use order was issued for the tunnelling equipment because Peace River Hydro Partners failed to ensure its equipment was capable of safely performing its functions, and was unable to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety.

WorkSafeBC says these were both repeated violations.

This is the largest fine WorkSafeBC can issue under B.C. legislation.  The report from WorkSafeBC did not disclose the condition of the worker or the exact date of the incident.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleNew LNG technology developed at University of Calgary touted as greener, cheaper
Next articleHuskies start NWJHL season with a win

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

New LNG technology developed at University of Calgary touted as greener, cheaper

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — University of Calgary researchers focused on nanotechnology say they have developed a cheaper and more environmentally friendly way to create liquefied...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate fatal collision

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - On September 18, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a single vehicle...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction efforts result in arrests

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - On September 5, at approximately 8:00 p.m., while conducting patrols, the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Bank of Canada making effort to lie low during federal election...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The economy is a top concern for Canadian voters and the Bank of Canada, an authority on the issue, will be largely silent during...

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory...

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate fatal collision

Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction efforts result in arrests

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.