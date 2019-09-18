17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing 'brownface' costume in 2001
Election

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A yearbook photo of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing “brownface” makeup at a costume party in 2001 has landed on the federal election campaign.

Time magazine has posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver, B.C., where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

The report describes the occasion as an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala event. The photo depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.

Officials cited in the report have confirmed the photo is of Trudeau, who was expected to speak to reporters about the photo later tonight.

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleMore High School Rodeo Action scheduled for this weekend
Next articleTrackers off to Whitecourt this weekend for four-game Exhibition Series

RECENT STORIES

Election

International group passes on monitoring election due to limited resources

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — An international body that specializes in monitoring elections is skipping this year's contest in Canada despite concerns...
Read more
Election

Where the party leaders are Thursday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Sept. 19. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Send pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer

Canadian Press -
HAMILTON — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would overcome legal objections to building new petroleum pipelines by fast...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards

Canadian Press -
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by...

Fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series this...

BC Hydro to start work this week on Highway 29 alignment

Claims of NDP Government not rebuilding Forest Industry ludicrous, says Parliamentary...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.