You’re out! A list of federal election candidates forced to step down, resign

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A list of candidates forced to step down, or resigned since the start of the campaign on Sept. 11, which doesn’t include, for instance, the Liberal decision to oust candidate Hassan Guillet (Saint Leonard—Saint-Michel) in late August over alleged anti-Semitic social-media posts.

Liberal

None since the start of the election campaign.

Conservative

Sept. 12: Cameron Ogilvie (Winnipeg North) over incendiary comments in social-media posts.

NDP

Sept. 11: Dock Currie (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo) over online comments. Olivier Mathieu (LaSalle—Emard—Verdun) over domestic abuse allegations.

Green

Sept. 12: Erik Schomann (Simcoe North) over a social-media post that talked about sending pig meat to Muslims.

People’s Party

Sept. 12: Brian Misera (Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam). Misera linked his dismissal to a series of social-media videos critical of leader Maxime Bernier for not doing enough to distance the party from racist candidates. The party says it was because he was acting as his own financial agent, in violation of election rules.

The Canadian Press

