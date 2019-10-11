100th Street between 114a Avenue and Northern Lights Drive, now partially open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John announced that 100th Street between 114a Avenue and Northern Lights Drive is now partially open.

Currently, only one lane is open in both directions to allow crews to continue the landscape work.

City staff are asking drivers to slow down when travelling this route to ensure the safety of the workers who are continuing to complete the project.

This project has been opened ahead of schedule, according to staff.

There is no longer a detour.

To view more on capital projects; CLICK HERE.