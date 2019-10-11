2.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 100th Street between 114a Avenue and Northern Lights Drive, now partially open
News

100th Street between 114a Avenue and Northern Lights Drive, now partially open

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John announced that 100th Street between 114a Avenue and Northern Lights Drive is now partially open.

Currently, only one lane is open in both directions to allow crews to continue the landscape work.

City staff are asking drivers to slow down when travelling this route to ensure the safety of the workers who are continuing to complete the project.

This project has been opened ahead of schedule, according to staff.

There is no longer a detour.

To view more on capital projects; CLICK HERE.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleUnemployment rate in Northeast BC sees another increase during September

RECENT STORIES

News

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC sees another increase during September

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of September has been released. The unemployment rate...
Read more
News

Peace River Regional District Fall Clean Up

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace District Regional District (PRRD) will be waiving tipping fees for PRRD Landfills, Tier...
Read more
Energy News

‘Most critical problem we’re facing:’ Medical groups urge climate change action

Canadian Press -
Canada's medical professionals are presenting a solid front during the federal election campaign to urge political parties to take climate change seriously as...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

Canadian Press -
MONCTON, N.B. — Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe Ginette Petitpas Taylor won the riding for the Liberals in 2015 with almost 58 per cent of the votes. She has...

How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

‘Most critical problem we’re facing:’ Medical groups urge climate change action

Tourmaline Oil shares rise after it spins off hybrid royalty corporation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.