14th Annual Of the Vine Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Saturday is the Fort St. John Association for Community Living’s ‘Of the Vine’ fundraising event.

Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, this year’s event is a cocktail inspired evening.

The styling of the event is for attendees to visit and sample Chef attended food and wine pairing stations and also enjoy a special scotch tasting kiosk.

The evening will feature folk music from Dayna Manning and comedy by Nat Baimiel.

The environment, arranged with casual lounge areas, stand-up cocktail tables and traditional tables. There will be silent auction tables and game areas.

Attendees must be 19 years or older to attend the event.

Doors Open at 6:30 PM

Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre

11308 Alaska Rd, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE.

Dayna Manning, CLICK HERE

Nat Baimiel, CLICK HERE