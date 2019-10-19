19 North Peace Secondary School students attend ‘We for She’ conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 19 students from North Peace Secondary, attended the ‘We for She’ conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019.

The theme for the 6th annual convention based on gender diversity was ‘Connecting for Change.’ Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 19 local students were in attendance amongst students from across B.C. to interact with influencers, business, and community leaders.

The experience for the students was in part to BC Hydro, who helped support the trip and gave the youth the opportunity to spend the following morning visiting Vancouver’s BC Hydro office in Vancouver.

The students learned about different career opportunities within BC Hydro and had a meeting with the CEO.

Between the grant from ‘We For She’, BCHydro, and the school district, all costs were covered for the ten indigenous students who attended. The other girls were part of the international student program and had to pay to participate in the trip shares, Brian Campbell, District Principal of Careers, and International Education.