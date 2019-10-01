1st Annual Small Business Week with the FSJ Chamber of Commerce

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its first Small Business Week with Boost your Biz.

During Boost your Biz will be events taking place between Monday, October 21st to Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

Monday, October 21st, 2019

7:00 am to 8:30 am – Small Business Week “BOOST YOUR BIZ” Proclamation Breakfast.

Join Mayor Lori Ackerman and FSJ Chamber President Christopher Flury to declare the official opening of Small Business Week.

9:00 am – 12:00 noon – Presenter: Jacqueline Jennings

Futurpreneur Facilitated by Jacqueline Jennings, business consultant, strategist and entrepreneur coach, this workshop is designed to empower everyone in contributing to a strong business community.

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm – Presenter: Ron Borsholm

Have you ever had your credit card information stolen and used to make fraudulent purchases? The Payment Card Industry – Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) applies to all merchants.

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

9:30 am to 11:30 am – Presenter: Sarah Finall

IRCC Outreach officers provide targeted information to help employers address skills shortages and labour market needs when there are not enough Canadian and Permanent Resident workers.

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm – Presenter: George Emmett

G8Solutions The best leaders are situational leaders. They know how and when to provide the right leadership to help their team members succeed.

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

9:30 am to 11:30 am – Presenter – Graham Quast

55% of Canadian companies know they are victims of fraud and many more are unaware. Most frauds are committed by individuals in a position of trust.

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm – Presenter: Jenna Morland

Moose FM If you are in business you probably are utilizing social media to share information, promote your business and connect with your customers.

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Mega Mixer

An opportunity to show off and share what’s going on with your business this fall. Enjoy an evening of fun – promote your business, catch-up with clients and make new friends.

Thursday, October 24th. 2019

9:30 am – 11:30 am – Presenters: Lynne Fisher and Jennifer Moore

In Canada, an estimated 80% of business are family-owned*. Yet only a third of these businesses are currently planning for their future succession.

11:30 am – 1:30 pm – Join for lunch and the 2019 Small Business Week Awards Luncheon.

Celebrate Fort St. John’s community and Chamber members who contribute to the business and economic success of our region.

For more information and tickets on the event; CLICK HERE