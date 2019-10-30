-2 C
Residents put out teal pumpkins to show they have non-food treats to give everyone a chance to enjoy Halloween.
2019 Fort St. John Teal Pumpkin Map

The Teal Pumpkin Project was created by the Food Allergy Research & Education in the U.S. and helps to create awareness for food allergies during Halloween.  If you have a teal pumpkin outside your house that means you offer non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.

To help parents who have children with allergies, Energeticcity.ca has launched a map to showcase the homes participating in the teal pumpkin project.  The map can be found below or at www.energeticcity.ca/halloweenmap.

Residents that will be offering non-food treats are encouraged to input their address into the map.

How can you participate?
Halloween can be a challenging time for children with food allergies and they need our support. Here are some fun ways you can take part:

    • Paint your pumpkin teal and display it outside your home.
    • Provide non-food treats for trick-or-treaters (stickers, glow sticks, playing cards etc.)
    • Tell your families and friends and ask them to join the campaign.
    • Host an allergy-friendly Halloween party and paint pumpkins with friends.

