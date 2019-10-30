2019 Fort St. John Teal Pumpkin Map

The Teal Pumpkin Project was created by the Food Allergy Research & Education in the U.S. and helps to create awareness for food allergies during Halloween. If you have a teal pumpkin outside your house that means you offer non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.

To help parents who have children with allergies, Energeticcity.ca has launched a map to showcase the homes participating in the teal pumpkin project. The map can be found below or at www.energeticcity.ca/halloweenmap.

Residents that will be offering non-food treats are encouraged to input their address into the map.

How can you participate?

Halloween can be a challenging time for children with food allergies and they need our support. Here are some fun ways you can take part:

Paint your pumpkin teal and display it outside your home. Provide non-food treats for trick-or-treaters (stickers, glow sticks, playing cards etc.) Tell your families and friends and ask them to join the campaign. Host an allergy-friendly Halloween party and paint pumpkins with friends.



Filter by All Teal Pumpkin

Get Directions For Driving Walking Transit Bicycling show options hide options Avoid Tolls

Avoid Highways

Avoid Ferries From To Fetching directions...... Reset directions

Print directions

Add your own marker