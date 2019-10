2020 Council Dates Approved

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule of dates for Regular Council Meetings has been approved by Council.

Monday, January 13, 2020, and Monday, January 27, 2020

Monday, February 10, 2020, and Monday, February 24, 2020

Monday, March 9, 2020, and Monday, March 23, 2020

Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and Monday, April 27, 2020

Monday, May 11, 2020, and Monday, May 25, 2020

Monday, June 8, 2020, and Monday, June 22, 2020

Monday, July 13, 2020, and Monday, July 27, 2020

Monday, August 10, 2020, and Monday, August 24, 2020

Monday, September 14, 2020, and Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Monday, October 26, 2020, and Monday, November 9, 2020

Monday, November 23, 2020, and Monday, December 14, 2020

For a list of Agendas and Minutes; CLICK HEREĀ