2020 Winter Games seek Medical Services Volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 Winter Games Committee is seeking Medical Services Volunteers to help ensure the safety of the athletes for the games.

First Aid Attendants holding Level 1, 2 and 3 are required as part of the sports to help with the care of injured athletes and to be apart of the Medical Services support of the 2020 Winter Games.

1800 volunteer positions are required to be filled for the games that will be taking place in Fort St. John, from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John

Visit bcgames.org which allows you to pick the area you want to work in.

Winter Games gives athletes, coaches and officials the opportunity for development and preparation for higher levels of sports.

The City is offering various facilities to be used in Fort St. John to support the competition including;

Pomeroy Sports Centre

North Peace Arena

Swimming Pool

Field House

School District 60 is also being a huge contributor to the games by offering;

Seven schools to be used for accommodation

Six Gyms for various sport

Kitchens in schools for meal preparation

Providing transportation and busing

The games will involve Indigenous content with an opening prayer, ceremonies and Indigenous speakers at some of the events.