Fort St. John
Sunday, October 20, 2019
Election

24 hours to go: final day of federal campaign will be anything but sedate

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — In 24 hours, it will be up to Canadians — but until then it’s coming down to the wire.

The contenders in Monday’s federal election are staging one final, frantic barrage of sales pitches before voters go to the polls, and they’re doing it in and around Vancouver, where a host of seats are still up for grabs.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicks off his day in Stanley Park before visiting a number of local ridings, culminating in a rally at a hotel near the city airport.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is also on the West Coast, staging visits with voters and candidates in Port Moody and Surrey, B.C., before a final rally in Victoria.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is also in the region, mainstreeting in Vancouver and Surrey, B.C.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is expected to focus on her home territory of Vancouver Island, while People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier wraps up his campaign in his Quebec riding of Beauce.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
