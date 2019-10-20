-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 20, 2019
Election

A by-the-numbers look at the federal election campaign, and voting day

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — After a campaign that started on Sept. 11, voters head to the polls Monday to mark their ballots in Canada’s 43rd general election. Here are some numbers to capture the scope of the campaign:

338: Number of federal ridings

170: Seats needed for a majority government.

177: Seats Liberals held at dissolution.

95: Seats Conservatives held at dissolution.

39: Seats the New Democratic Party held at dissolution.

10: Seats the Bloc Quebecois held at dissolution.

2: Seats the Greens held at dissolution.

1: Seats the People’s Party of Canada held at dissolution.

8: Independent MPs at dissolution.

8: Number of Independent MPs at dissolution in 2015.

3.7 million: Votes cast in advance polls in 2015

4.7 million: Estimated number of votes cast in advance polls in 2019

27.4 million: Eligible voters in 2019

26 million: Eligible voters in 2015

35 million: Ballots printed for the 2019 election.

105,140: Ballot boxes nationwide in 2019.

21: Registered political parties for the 2019 campaign.

18: Registered political parties for the 2015 campaign.

$175 million: Maximum combined amount that all parties could spend in the 2019 campagin.

$29 million: Maximum amount the Conservatives, Liberals, Greens and NDP can each spend.

37: Minimum days, by law, for an election campaign.

40: Length, in days, of the 2019 campaign.

300,000: Approximate number of election workers this year.

285,000: Approximate number of election workers in 2015.

15,500: Polling places in 2015.

20,000: Polling places in 2019.

45: Length, in kilometres, of the 257,000 pencils voters will use to mark their ballots.

(Source: Elections Canada, House of Commons)

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

Election News

Author

