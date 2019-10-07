Accident on the South Taylor Hill on Saturday leads to investigation

TAYLOR, B.C. – Saturday, September 5th, 2019 at approximately 12:10 PM police and emergency services responded to a serious injury, two-vehicle collision on south Taylor Hill, Hwy 97. According to Mike Halskov, Cpl Media Relations Officer for the RCMP, Upon arrival, it was determined that the driver of a truck had collided with another vehicle, causing significant injuries to the lone occupant of the second vehicle, a man in his 40’s from the United States. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police entered into an impaired driving (by drug) investigation with the man who was driving the truck, a man in his 30’s from the local area who is known to police.

The highway was closed for a period of time as police investigated this criminal collision. Peace Regional Traffic Services (FSJ) and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Peace Regional Traffic Services in Ft. St. John at 250-787-8140, quoting file 2019-10135.

No further information is available as the matter is under investigation.