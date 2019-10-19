0.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Adopting Historic and Archived Photos at the North Peace Museum

Avatar Tiffany Phelan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On October 19th the North Peace Museum held an all-day event called the “Adopt a Photo Fundraiser.” There were twenty-four photos which could be adopted with a minimum of a fifty dollar donation. Each and every photo captured some of the history hidden in the Peace Region.

Upon donation, those involved were rewarded with a certificate as well as an 8×10 copy of their chosen photo. As we roll into the holiday season this fundraiser provided a unique and special gift idea while allowing those involved a chance to support their local museum.

The event not only showcased our area but also raised funds for the North Peace Museum to be put towards ongoing preservation projects. While the original photos still remain at the Museum, participants went home with a copy of their portrait as well as some new knowledge surrounding Fort St. John.

For more information on this event call the North Peace Museum at 250-787-0430.

 

Author

Tiffany Phelan
