Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Advance Voting begins on Friday, October 11th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Opportunity to vote in advance of the general election day starts on Friday, October 11th, 2019.

The Fort St. John Federal Election office is located at; 10543 100th Street (across from the Government Court building).

If you’re registered, you will get a voter information card in the mail. The card shows you where and when you can vote. If the name and address on your card are correct, you’re ready to vote. Bring this card with you along with accepted ID, when you go to vote to make the voting process easier.

If the information on the Voter information card is not correct; CLICK HERE

Advance Voting takes place on the following days;

  • Friday, October 11, 2019
  • Saturday, October 12, 2019
  • Sunday, October 13, 2019
  • Monday, October 14, 2019

Election Day is Monday, October 21, 2019

Identification is required to prove who and where you live.

A current driver’s licence with your current address is sufficient; however, if your address is a postal box, you will need to provide an additional piece of ID with your current 911 address on it.

For more information on ID required to vote; CLICK HERE

The Election office is open;

  • Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
  • Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
  • Sunday from 12 noon to 4:00 pm

For more on Elections Canada and the voting process; CLICK HERE

 

