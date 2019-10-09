Advance Voting begins on Friday, October 11th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Opportunity to vote in advance of the general election day starts on Friday, October 11th, 2019.

The Fort St. John Federal Election office is located at; 10543 100th Street (across from the Government Court building).

If you’re registered, you will get a voter information card in the mail. The card shows you where and when you can vote. If the name and address on your card are correct, you’re ready to vote. Bring this card with you along with accepted ID, when you go to vote to make the voting process easier.

Advance Voting takes place on the following days;

Election Day is Monday, October 21, 2019

Identification is required to prove who and where you live.

A current driver’s licence with your current address is sufficient; however, if your address is a postal box, you will need to provide an additional piece of ID with your current 911 address on it.

The Election office is open;

Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday from 12 noon to 4:00 pm

