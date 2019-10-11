Advance voting for the Federal Election begins today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is the start of the four days of advance voting for the Federal Election.

Adam Reaburn – live Join us for Moose Talks. This week on the show we talk about the federal election and how you can vote. Plus we talk to the Green Party candidate in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies. Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, 11 October 2019

To vote in advance of the general election day starts October 11th, 2019.

Jocelyn Eisert, an Alternate Assistant Returning Officer for Elections Canada, shares there are three advance polling stations in the area.

Charlie Lake Hall

Taylor Community Hall

Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion

Advance Voting takes place on the following days;

From 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

The Fort St. John Federal Election office, located at; 10543 100th Street (across from the Government Court building).

If you’re registered, you will get a voter information card in the mail. The card shows you where and when you can vote. If the name and address on your card are correct, you’re ready to vote. Bring this card with you along with accepted ID, when you go to vote.

If the information on the Voter information card is not correct; CLICK HERE

Identification is required to prove who and where you live.

A current driver’s licence with your current address is sufficient; however, if your address is a postal box, you will need to provide an additional piece of ID with your current 911 address on it.

For more information on ID required to vote; CLICK HERE

Election Day is Monday, October 21, 2019

For more on Elections Canada and the voting process; CLICK HERE