Advanced voting increases by 29 percent over 2015

OTTAWA, O.N. – The number of advanced voters has increased by 29 percent over the last Federal Election.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling. Advance polls were open from Friday until Monday and over 4.7 million people voted. That number is up from the 2015 election when 3,657,415 people voted in advanced polls.

Elections Canada believes extended voting hours gave more Canadian’s flexibility to vote in advance.

A breakdown of the estimated number of electors who voted at the advance polls, by province or territory and electoral district, for all 338 electoral districts is being calculated, and will soon be available on elections.ca.

General election day is Monday, October 21.