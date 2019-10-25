8.6 C
News

UPDATED – Alaska Highway closed at the South Taylor Hill

Avatar Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – Drivebc.ca says the road is now clear.

UPDATE – The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed south of Taylor on the South Taylor Hill.

At this time there is no estimate on when the Highway will be open again.

Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed due to a vehicle incident.

if you have any information to share about what’s caused the closure, email news@moosefm.ca

we will update this post as more information becomes available.

Adam Reaburn
