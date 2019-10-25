UPDATED – Alaska Highway closed at the South Taylor Hill

UPDATE – Drivebc.ca says the road is now clear.

UPDATE – The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed south of Taylor on the South Taylor Hill.

At this time there is no estimate on when the Highway will be open again.

CLOSED #BCHwy97 5 Km South of #TaylorBC due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene, assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening, more info: https://t.co/Dpk7dGGUN2 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 25, 2019

Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed due to a vehicle incident.

if you have any information to share about what’s caused the closure, email news@moosefm.ca

we will update this post as more information becomes available.