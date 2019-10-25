UPDATED – Alaska Highway closed at the South Taylor Hill

UPDATE – Drivebc.ca says the road is now clear.
UPDATE – The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed south of Taylor on the South Taylor Hill.
At this time there is no estimate on when the Highway will be open again.
CLOSED #BCHwy97 5 Km South of #TaylorBC due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene, assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening, more info: https://t.co/Dpk7dGGUN2
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 25, 2019
Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed due to a vehicle incident.
if you have any information to share about what’s caused the closure, email news@moosefm.ca
we will update this post as more information becomes available.