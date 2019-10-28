-9.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Alberta budget weakens environmental, climate monitoring: Opposition
Energy NewsNews

Alberta budget weakens environmental, climate monitoring: Opposition

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Alberta budget tabled last week cuts funds for environmental monitoring and for managing greenhouse gas emissions.

Critics say that will weaken the province’s ability to track pollution and reduce its contribution to climate change.

The budget says the science and monitoring office, established by the Progressive Conservatives to study industrial impacts on the environment, is to have its budget cut by almost five per cent.  

The emissions management office is to take a 20 per cent cut by 2023.

That office tracks greenhouse gas emissions and runs programs encouraging industry to reduce them.

The province has not provided a response.

Earlier this month, the United Conservative government told Environment Department employees that it was ending stand-alone offices for climate change and environmental monitoring.

Opposition members of the legislatures warned at the time that the moves were a prelude to funding cuts.

New Democrat environment critic Marlin Schmidt says the budget hands more control of environmental monitoring to industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press


get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleRenewable power developers discover more energy sources make better projects
Next articleChamber of Commerce Speaker Luncheon with BC Hydro

RECENT STORIES

News

Province seeks input on modernizing Emergency Program Act

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is looking at modernizing its emergency management legislation and is asking British Columbians for...
Read more
News

Chamber of Commerce Speaker Luncheon with BC Hydro

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting Chris O'Riley President and...
Read more
Energy News

Renewable power developers discover more energy sources make better projects

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Third-generation farmer James Praskach has been burned by the oil and gas sector and watched wicked weather...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Renewable power developers discover more energy sources make better projects

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Third-generation farmer James Praskach has been burned by the oil and gas sector and watched wicked weather pound his crops flat, but...

Huskies win in close game at home on Saturday night over...

Venezuelans buy gas with cigarettes to battle inflation

Huskies win huge victory at home over JDA County Kings on...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.