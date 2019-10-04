5.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Alberta finance minister to host two telephone town halls on budget next...
Energy NewsNews

Alberta finance minister to host two telephone town halls on budget next week

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister is hosting two telephone town halls next week to take questions and advice from the public on his upcoming budget.

Travis Toews will dial in to speak to and hear from Albertans north of Red Deer on Monday night.

On Wednesday night, residents in Red Deer and southern Alberta get the opportunity to have their say.

The government will be calling publicly listed phone numbers, but people can also register online ahead of time online or call in during the town hall.

The provincial budget will be delivered Oct. 24.

Premier Jason Kenney has said it will lay the fiscal foundation for the next four years, as his government meets its commitment to boost the economy while ending multibillion-dollar budget deficits.

Kenney has said there will be restraint in the budget, but not deep cuts, while the Opposition NDP says the budget will hurt frontline services, particularly in health and education.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleHusky Energy to sell Prince George, B.C., oil refinery to Tidewater
Next articleTrudeau says his views have evolved and he is now totally pro choice

RECENT STORIES

News

19 North Peace Secondary School students attend ‘We for She’ conference

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 19 students from North Peace Secondary, attended the 'We for She' conference in Vancouver...
Read more
News

Trudeau says his views have evolved and he is now totally pro choice

Canadian Press -
QUEBEC — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he is no longer opposed in any way to abortion. He says he has...
Read more
Energy News

Husky Energy to sell Prince George, B.C., oil refinery to Tidewater

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Husky Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its light oil refinery in Prince George, B.C., for $215...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Scheer plans border agency task force to stop illegal guns coming...

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will get Canada's border agency to do more to try and stop illegal guns from crossing...

N.L. Marijuana Party hopeful misses nomination deadline over paperwork confusion

Trudeau, Scheer hope new promises gloss over accusations they’re hypocrites

Huskies Player of the Week: Ivan Jasbec

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.