Fort St. John
Friday, October 18, 2019
Alberta Opposition leader Notley says she will vote NDP in federal election

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Alberta’s Opposition leader says she’ll be voting for the NDP candidate in her riding on Monday, despite disagreements with the federal party on energy policy.

Provincial NDP Leader Rachel Notley says in a statement that she had been planning to stay on the sidelines during the federal election.

But she says the prospect of a Conservative minority government backed by the separatist Bloc Quebecois has her deeply concerned for the future of the country.

Notley criticized Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s plans to roll back climate change action and cut spending, as well as anti-choice, homophobic and xenophobic views within his party.

She says the NDP candidate in her riding of Edmonton-Strathcona, Heather McPherson, is the only candidate that can beat the Conservatives there.

Notley, a former premier, says her disagreements with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh over the Trans Mountain oil pipeline have not disappeared, and she will continue to challenge him.

“However, it is also my view that there is no parliamentary makeup that will allow Mr. Singh to assert those views,” Notley said Friday.

“A minority government brings us the possibility of a national pharmacare program, a national dental-care program and, at long last, real progress on establishing a national childcare program. These are important to me, and they are important to many Albertans.”

Notley added McPherson understands the importance of the energy industry.

“I know she will stand up in parliament, and in her caucus, to ensure Alberta’s perspective is heard — not just by those who agree with us but also by those who do not.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

 

