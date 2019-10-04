8.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Election

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hits the hustings for Conservative Andrew Scheer

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is hitting the campaign trail in Ontario today in support of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

His first public event is a whistlestop at an Ottawa riding, and then he’ll move into the Greater Toronto Area for the weekend.

It’s in the so-called 905, the suburban belt around Toronto itself, where the former federal cabinet minister was instrumental in growing the party’s electoral base.

His efforts particularly among ethnic communities are often cited as the reason the Conservatives became a politically competitive force in suburban Toronto, helping them win a majority government in 2011.

Kenney was among the names immediately floated as a potential leader for the party when it lost power in 2015 and then-leader Stephen Harper stepped down.

But he decided to enter provincial politics instead, first uniting the conservative movement in Alberta and then running and winning the premier’s job earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
