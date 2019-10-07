-0.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Alberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions
News

Alberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions

Canadian Press Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Alberta’s government house leader says new rules will be introduced this fall on farm safety and reducing large-scale greenhouse gas emissions.

Jason Nixon says the bills will be among 17 pieces of legislation to be introduced over the coming weeks.

Politicians return to the legislature Tuesday.

The fall sitting will be dominated by the release of the provincial budget on Oct. 24.

Premier Jason Kenney has said there will be restraint in the budget, as his government works to fulfil its promise to end the recent run of multibillion-dollar budget deficits within four years.

But Kenney said the cuts won’t be as deep or as drastic as the 20 per cent clawbacks under former premier Ralph Klein in the early 1990s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBC Hydro says crews are out trying to restore service
Next articleAccident on the South Taylor Hill on Saturday leads to investigation

RECENT STORIES

News

Blue Bin program being removed from Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) and the Canadian Diabetes Association (CDA) have jointly...
Read more
News

Accident on the South Taylor Hill on Saturday leads to investigation

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Saturday, September 5th, 2019 at approximately 12:10 PM police and emergency services responded to a serious...
Read more
News

BC Hydro says crews are out trying to restore service

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With large sections of the city and surrounding areas without power BC Hydro shares,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Accident on the South Taylor Hill on Saturday leads to investigation

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Saturday, September 5th, 2019 at approximately 12:10 PM police and emergency services responded to a serious injury, two-vehicle collision on south...

Alberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions

BC Hydro says crews are out trying to restore service

Braden Road closed due to collision

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.