ALERT investigation results in arrest of a Grande Prairie woman for firearms straw purchasing

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – ALERT, the organized crime and gang team alleges, that Misty Kohuch lawfully acquired multiple handguns, which were then sold on the criminal market.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested on October 1, 2019, with the help of Grande Prairie RCMP.

Kohuch purchased five handguns since July 2019, including one on the morning of the date of her arrest. ALERT had concerns the recently purchased handgun would be re-sold and arrested Kohuch while she was still in possession of the firearm.

Kohuch was arrested via a traffic stop. Cocaine and fentanyl were also found in her vehicle.

“None of the other handguns have been accounted for, and who is in possession of those handguns should prompt concern from the community,” said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional teams.

Kohuch has been charged with:

  • trafficking a firearm;
  • possession of firearm for the purpose of trafficking;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • careless storage of a firearm;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowing the possession is unauthorized;
  • possession of drugs; and
  • possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation began in July 2019 after the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team provided information about suspicious firearms purchases.

Straw purchasing typically involves someone with a valid Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) but no criminal record obtaining firearms for someone who otherwise could not, or who does not want their name associated with the transaction.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

