All Candidates Forum this Thursday at The Lido

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An ‘All Candidates Forum’ is taking place this Thursday, October 10, in Fort St. John at The Lido.

Organized by the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, the All Candidates Forum will feature federal election candidates for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies as they tackle the issues that Canada is currently facing.

All candidates from each party have been invited to attend which include:

Incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative Party

Ron Vaillant representing the Peoples Party of Canada

Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party

Catharine Kendall of the Green Party

Marcia Luccock representing the NDP Party

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with the candidates, followed by the forum at 7:30 p.m.

A live stream of the forum will be available on Energeticity.ca’s Facebook page.

General Election day is set for October 21, 2019.