1 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election All Candidates Forum this Thursday at The Lido
ElectionNews

All Candidates Forum this Thursday at The Lido

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An ‘All Candidates Forum’ is taking place this Thursday, October 10, in Fort St. John at The Lido.

Organized by the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, the All Candidates Forum will feature federal election candidates for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies as they tackle the issues that Canada is currently facing.

All candidates from each party have been invited to attend which include:

  • Incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative Party
  • Ron Vaillant representing the Peoples Party of Canada
  • Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party
  • Catharine Kendall of the Green Party
  • Marcia Luccock representing the NDP Party

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with the candidates, followed by the forum at 7:30 p.m.

A live stream of the forum will be available on Energeticity.ca’s Facebook page.

General Election day is set for October 21, 2019.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNDP looking to turn Jagmeet Singh’s positive reviews into momentum — and votes
Next articleRural Water Dispensing Station to be closed Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Alberta incorporates energy war room as Canadian Energy Centre, work starts soon

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Alberta's energy war room is now on a legal footing and will soon be up and running. Energy Minister...
Read more
News

Rural Water Dispensing Station to be closed Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of ongoing repairs, the City of Fort St. John is advising residents...
Read more
Election

NDP looking to turn Jagmeet Singh’s positive reviews into momentum — and votes

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — As the federal party leaders prepare for their final debate and the last week of the election...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Advance Voting begins on Friday, October 11th, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Opportunity to vote in advance of the general election day starts on Friday, October 11th, 2019. The Fort St. John...

NDP, Bloc get post-debate boost but Liberals, Conservatives still tied: poll

Fire Prevention Week emphasizes the importance of preparedness

Registration still open for this Sunday’s First Annual Turkey Trot

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.