Andrew Scheer to wrap up Quebec campaign alongside star candidate

Canadian Press

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is wrapping up what’s likely his final visit to Quebec during this election campaign.

He’ll appear this morning in a riding long held by the Bloc Quebecois, but whose current MP was at the heart of political chaos for the party after the 2015 election.

Rheal Fortin was the BQ’s interim leader after its former boss, Gilles Duceppe, failed to win a seat in that campaign.

Fortin chose not to run for permanent leadership, and after frustration with the winner of that contest, briefly left the BQ.

He’s now back in the fold, but the Conservatives are hoping to capitalize on the uncertainty in the competing party by running a star candidate in the riding: former Olympic champion Sylvie Frechette.

After his Quebec stop, Scheer heads into southwestern Ontario for campaign events in Essex and then Ancaster, near Hamilton.

As Scheer is appearing in the southern part of the province, his provincial counterpart, Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford, is slated to have his own events in the northern region.

Ford has kept a very low profile during the election campaign — his event today is his first in weeks. 

The Liberals have repeatedly invoked his name in their attacks on Scheer, accusing the federal leader of wanting to carry out a similar agenda that would result in service cuts.

Scheer has denied that’s the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 16, 2019.

